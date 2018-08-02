Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Out of Thursday's lineup

Zimmerman is not in the lineup against Cincinnati on Thursday.

Zimmerman will remain on the bench for the second straight day as Matt Adams gets another start at first base. Since the All-Star break, Zimmerman is hitting .292/.370/.542 with one home run and five RBI in seven games. Look for him to return to the starting nine Friday.

