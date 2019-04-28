Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Placed on injured list

Zimmerman was placed on the 10-day injured list with plantar fasciitis in his right foot, Jesse Dougherty of the Washington Post reports.

Zimmerman injured his foot while making a catch Tuesday against the Rockies, Mark Zuckerman of MASN sports reports. He played through the injury for a few games but it got worse, so he'll now get at least 10 days to rest. Matt Adams should fill a regular role at first base in his absence. Erick Fedde was called up to take Zimmerman's place on the roster.