Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Plays nine innings at Double-A
Zimmerman (foot) played nine innings for Double-A Harrisburg on Wednesday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports
The veteran first baseman has gone just 3-for-16 in five rehab games for Harrisburg without an extra-base hit, but he seems ready to handle a regular workload once he rejoins the Nats. Zimmerman remains on track to be activated for this weekend's series against the Tigers.
