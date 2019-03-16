Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Pops first spring homer
Zimmerman went 1-for-3 with a walk, a solo home run and a second run scored in Friday's Grapefruit League game against the Mets.
The Nats ambushed Mets pitching for seven home runs, and Zimmerman joined in the fun with his first long ball of the spring. The veteran first baseman has only managed a .200/.294/.467 slash line through 17 plate appearances this spring, but the most important thing is that he's healthy -- no small accomplishment for a player who's suited up for more than 115 games only once in the last five seasons.
