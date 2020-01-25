Play

Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Re-ups with Washington

Zimmerman signed a one-year, $2 million contract with the Nationals on Friday, Barry Svrluga of The Washington Post reports.

The Nationals have added some talent at first base over the offseason, signing Eric Thames to a one-year, $4 million deal, making Zimmerman's path to playing time more difficult. The veteran slashed .257/.321/.415 with six home runs and 27 RBI over 52 contests a season ago with Washington and figures to share time at first base in 2020.

