Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Reaches 1,000 career RBI
Zimmerman went 3-for-6 with three doubles, a run scored and two RBI in Friday's extra-innings loss to the Royals.
His RBI in the seventh inning gave Zimmerman 1,000 for his career, and he became only the 43rd player in MLB history to reach that milestone while collecting them all for the same team -- with Ryan Braun being the only other active member of that club. Zimmerman is 7-for-21 in five games since coming off the injured list, but Friday's barrage of doubles were his first extra-base hits in that time.
