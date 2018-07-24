Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Regaining starting role

Zimmerman is in the lineup Tuesday against the Brewers.

Zimmerman was activated from the disabled list for the first game of the second half Friday, yet he rode the pine for the first three games. He's now started over the left-handed Matt Adams against two straight righties, indicating that he's likely regained his starting role. The veteran has hit just .210/.277/.395 through 35 games this season, though, so he'll have to improve if he's to keep the job.

