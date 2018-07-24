Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Regaining starting role
Zimmerman is in the lineup Tuesday against the Brewers.
Zimmerman was activated from the disabled list for the first game of the second half Friday, yet he rode the pine for the first three games. He's now started over the left-handed Matt Adams against two straight righties, indicating that he's likely regained his starting role. The veteran has hit just .210/.277/.395 through 35 games this season, though, so he'll have to improve if he's to keep the job.
More News
-
Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Remains out of lineup•
-
Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Returns from disabled list•
-
Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Scheduled to return Friday•
-
Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Tallies two hits in rehab game•
-
Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Rehab assignment looming•
-
Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Nearing rehab assignment•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
10 whose value may change at deadline
We've already seen the value of Manny Machado and Brad Hand impacted by trades, and we're not...
-
Bullpen Report: Yates, Minter solid?
How likely are Kirby Yates and A.J. Minter to stick as their teams' closers? What's going on...
-
Waivers: Discovering Poncedeleon
Daniel Poncedeleon's debut deserves reaction and Fantasy attention, even if the peripherals...
-
Waivers: Familia replacements
Jeurys Familia is the latest closer shipped to a contender to serve in a set-up role. Here...
-
Week 18 two-start pitcher rankings
Time to get back to thinking about seven-day scoring periods, beginning with Week 18 (July...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 18
Short week is in progress. What about the first full week after the All-Star break? Scott White...