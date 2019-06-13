Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Rehab assignment imminent

Zimmerman (foot) could embark on a rehab assignment next week, Byron Kerr of MASN Sports reports.

He ran on a treadmill Thursday, and if the rest of his rehab goes well this week, a rehab assignment will be the next step. Matt Adams (oblique) is day-to-day, so Gerardo Parra and Howie Kendrick have been filling in at first base.

