Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Rehab assignment looming

According to manager Dave Martinez, Zimmerman (oblique) is set to begin a rehab assignment Monday, Jorge Castillo of The Washington Post reports.

This will mark the first time Zimmerman has played in a live game since going down with this injury in early May. Martinez declined to comment on the expected length of Zimmerman's minor-league stint, though there's a chance he will be ready to return to Washington for the second half of the 2018 season when the Nationals host the Braves on July 20.

More News
Our Latest Stories