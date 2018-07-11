Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Rehab assignment looming

According to manager Dave Martinez, Zimmerman (oblique) is set to begin a rehab assignment Monday, Jorge Castillo of The Washington Post reports.

This will mark the first time Zimmerman has played in a live game since going down with this injury in early May. Martinez declined to comment on the expected length of Zimmerman's minor-league stint, though there's a chance he will be ready to return to Washington for the second half of the 2018 season when the Nationals host the Braves on July 20.