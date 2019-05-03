Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Remaining in Washington for rehab

Zimmerman (foot) will remain in Washington during the Nationals' 10-game road trip for rehab, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

Zimmerman has no clear timeline to recover from his plantar fasciitis. He missed seven weeks due to the issue back in 2015 but has said that he doesn't expect to miss the same amount of time this year. Remaining home during the Nationals' road trip means he won't return before May 14.