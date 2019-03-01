Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Remains out Friday
Zimmerman (illness) is not listed in the lineup for Friday's spring game against the Marlins, Jamal Collier of MLB.com reports.
Zimmerman was originally set to make his spring debut Wednesday but was scratched due to a stomach illness. The team was hopeful for a return to the lineup Friday, but the veteran first baseman apparently needs some more time to recover.
More News
-
Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Dealing with illness•
-
Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Not playing Wednesday•
-
Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Spring debut coming Wednesday•
-
Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Won't return Sunday•
-
Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Sits again Saturday•
-
Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: May remain sidelined this weekend•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Post-hype sleepers
The hype is gone for these players but the potential is still there, says Heath Cummings.
-
Harper makes Phils a juggernaut
Bryce Harper finally found a new home, and it was a best-case scenario for Fantasy players....
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball breakouts, picks
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Spring: Brinson, Sisco won't go quietly
Lewis Brinson, Chance Sisco and Julio Urias fight for jobs while Nick Senzel may have already...
-
2019 Top-100 Prospects
You know Vladimir Guerrero and Eloy Jimenez. Here are 98 more prospects to brush up on.