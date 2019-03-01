Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Remains out Friday

Zimmerman (illness) is not listed in the lineup for Friday's spring game against the Marlins, Jamal Collier of MLB.com reports.

Zimmerman was originally set to make his spring debut Wednesday but was scratched due to a stomach illness. The team was hopeful for a return to the lineup Friday, but the veteran first baseman apparently needs some more time to recover.

