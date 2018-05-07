Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Remains out Monday

Zimmerman (side) is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Padres, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.

Zimmerman was originally hoping to return for Monday's series opener in San Diego, but he'll miss a third straight game as he continues to deal with a side injury. Consider him day-to-day for now. Matt Adams will once again start at first base and hit cleanup in his stead.

