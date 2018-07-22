Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Remains out of lineup

Zimmerman is out of the lineup Sunday against the Braves.

Zimmerman has been on the bench for both of his first two games back from the 60-day disabled list, suggesting that the Nationals aren't preparing him for a full-time starting role at first base. Instead, Matt Adams, who has been one of the Nationals' more productive hitters this season with a .933 OPS, looks like the top option at the position, though he'll likely cede starts to Zimmerman or Mark Reynolds against left-handed pitching. Zimmerman's lack of steady playing time probably only makes him worth roster consideration in deeper mixed formats or NL-only settings.