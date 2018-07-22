Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Remains out of lineup
Zimmerman is out of the lineup Sunday against the Braves.
Zimmerman has been on the bench for both of his first two games back from the 60-day disabled list, suggesting that the Nationals aren't preparing him for a full-time starting role at first base. Instead, Matt Adams, who has been one of the Nationals' more productive hitters this season with a .933 OPS, looks like the top option at the position, though he'll likely cede starts to Zimmerman or Mark Reynolds against left-handed pitching. Zimmerman's lack of steady playing time probably only makes him worth roster consideration in deeper mixed formats or NL-only settings.
More News
-
Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Returns from disabled list•
-
Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Scheduled to return Friday•
-
Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Tallies two hits in rehab game•
-
Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Rehab assignment looming•
-
Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Nearing rehab assignment•
-
Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Chance for rehab assignment this weekend•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Baez moving
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 18
Short week is in progress. What about the first full week after the All-Star break? Scott White...
-
Week 18 two-start pitcher rankings
Time to get back to thinking about seven-day scoring periods, beginning with Week 18 (July...
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 18: Sit Story
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Breakout pitchers for the second half
Wondering how you can save your pitching staff? Scott White has eight breakout picks for the...
-
Waiver adds for the stretch run
Heath Cummings gives you five players to add for the stretch run of the Fantasy Baseball s...