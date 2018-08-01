Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Resting for day game
Zimmerman is out of the lineup Wednesday against the Mets, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.
ZImmerman was one of several Nationals hitters to put up gaudy statistics during the team's 25-4 triumph Tuesday, finishing the evening 2-for-5 with a home run, a walk, three RBI and two runs. He'll get a breather for the day game after the night game, but the 33-year-old still looks like he'll be the club's primary option at first base during the second half.
More News
-
Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Collects three RBI•
-
Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Stationed on bench Sunday•
-
Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Takes seat Friday•
-
Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Day off Wednesday•
-
Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Regaining starting role•
-
Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Remains out of lineup•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Five winners, losers at the deadline
Dozens of players changed teams over the past week, but not all of them to great impact in...
-
Breaking down the deadline deals
The trading has been fast and furious so far, and Fantasy owners are struggling to keep up....
-
Reaction: Dozier crowds out L.A.
Brian Dozier's disappointing season might not get much better in a tougher home park, and he...
-
Reaction: Archer's fresh start
The trade of would-be ace Chris Archer for Tyler Glasnow and Austin Meadows could be a good...
-
Can you trust these 20 'aces?'
Old standbys like Luis Severino and Corey Kluber haven't quite looked like themselves of late,...
-
Waivers: Who closes in Texas now?
There's an opening for saves in Texas. Meanwhile, Stephen Piscotty and Shane Bieber continue...