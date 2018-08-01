Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Resting for day game

Zimmerman is out of the lineup Wednesday against the Mets, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.

ZImmerman was one of several Nationals hitters to put up gaudy statistics during the team's 25-4 triumph Tuesday, finishing the evening 2-for-5 with a home run, a walk, three RBI and two runs. He'll get a breather for the day game after the night game, but the 33-year-old still looks like he'll be the club's primary option at first base during the second half.