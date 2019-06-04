Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Resumes baseball activities
Zimmerman (foot) has resumed baseball activities, Brittany Ghiroli of The Athletic reports.
Plantar fasciitis has kept Zimmerman out of action since late April. He missed seven weeks with the same issue back in 2015 and has already missed over five weeks this time around despite originally saying the issue was less serious than before. He doesn't have a clear timeline for his return to action, but he's expected to travel with the Nationals for their upcoming road trip, which begins Thursday.
