Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Resumes running

Zimmerman (foot) did some running Sunday, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.

Everything went well during Zimmerman's return to running, with the veteran noting that he wasn't as sore as he'd thought he'd be afterwards. Zimmerman is expected to go through baseball activities Monday, after which a more concrete timetable for his return should emerge. According to Brittany Ghiroli of The Athletic, if the veteran first baseman progresses without any setbacks this week, he could be back as soon as this weekend (the Nationals begin a three-game series with the Marlins at home Friday).

