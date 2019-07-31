Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Resumes swinging

Zimmerman (foot) took 15-to-20 swings Tuesday, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.

This marks the first time Zimmerman took swings since landing back on the injured list July 22 with a recurrence of plantar fasciitis. While the veteran first baseman is trending in the right direction, an updated timetable for his return likely won't emerge until he's cleared to resume running.

