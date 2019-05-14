Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Resuming baseball activities soon
Zimmerman (foot) will resume baseball activities within the next two days, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.
Zimmerman remained in Washington for the Nationals' 10-game road trip and reportedly made some progress in his return from plantar fasciitis, but that progress evidently didn't include any baseball activities. He remains without a clear return timeline. Howie Kendrick and Gerardo Parra have been serving as the team's first basemen with Matt Adams (shoulder) also sidelined.
