Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Retreats to bench for Game 2 of twin bill

Zimmerman is not in the lineup for Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Phillies, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.

Zimmerman will take a seat for the second half of Tuesday's twin bill after going 1-for-4 with an RBI in Game 1. In his place, Mark Reynolds will take over at first base and hit sixth.

