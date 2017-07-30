Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Retreats to bench for Game 2 Sunday

Zimmerman is out of the lineup for the second game of Sunday's doubleheader with the Rockies, Mark Zuckerman of MASNsports.com reports.

Zimmerman rocked Colorado for a pair of home runs in the first game of the day, so manager Dusty Baker opted to reward his first baseman by giving him the nightcap off. Adam Lind will man first base in his stead.

