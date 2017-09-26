Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Returns after weekend of rest
Zimmerman (general soreness) went 1-for-4 with a double, a run and two strikeouts in Monday's 3-1 win over the Phillies.
He sat out all three games over the weekend due to general soreness, but played the full game Monday, and should continue to be used as the primary first baseman over the final six games of the regular season. Zimmerman has set a career high in home runs (34) and is seven RBI shy of tying his career best in that category (110), set back in 2006.
