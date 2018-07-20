Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Returns from disabled list
Zimmerman (oblique) was activated off the 60-day disabled list Friday, Dan Kolko of MASN Sports reports.
Zimmerman has been on the disabled list with back and oblique injuries since early May and made three minor-league rehab appearances over the All-Star break. The 33-year-old had a .217/.280/.409 slash line in 115 at-bats prior to the injury, and the Nationals could feature a heavy rotation at first base with Matt Adams (.927 OPS) and Mark Reynolds (.934 OPS) both hitting the ball well upon his return. Zimmerman is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Braves.
More News
-
Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Scheduled to return Friday•
-
Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Tallies two hits in rehab game•
-
Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Rehab assignment looming•
-
Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Nearing rehab assignment•
-
Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Chance for rehab assignment this weekend•
-
Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Advancing in rehab•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 18: Sit Story
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Breakout pitchers for the second half
Wondering how you can save your pitching staff? Scott White has eight breakout picks for the...
-
Waiver adds for the stretch run
Heath Cummings gives you five players to add for the stretch run of the Fantasy Baseball s...
-
Breakout hitters for the second half
A new half is set to begin. What sort of surprises are in store? Scott White has eight from...
-
Hand trade clouds Indians 'pen
The trade that sent Brad Hand to Cleveland for hot catching prospect Francisco Mejia could...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Muncy moving
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart