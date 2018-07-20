Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Returns from disabled list

Zimmerman (oblique) was activated off the 60-day disabled list Friday, Dan Kolko of MASN Sports reports.

Zimmerman has been on the disabled list with back and oblique injuries since early May and made three minor-league rehab appearances over the All-Star break. The 33-year-old had a .217/.280/.409 slash line in 115 at-bats prior to the injury, and the Nationals could feature a heavy rotation at first base with Matt Adams (.927 OPS) and Mark Reynolds (.934 OPS) both hitting the ball well upon his return. Zimmerman is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Braves.

