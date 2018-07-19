Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Scheduled to return Friday
Zimmerman (oblique) is scheduled to return from the DL on Friday, The Washington Post reports.
Prior to losing a significant chunk of the first half to injury, Zimmerman was struggling to replicate the production of his bounce-back campaign in 2017. It remains to be seen if he'll be given more frequent days off going forward given the productivity of Matt Adams and Mark Reynolds at various points throughout this time on the shelf. Despite the aforementioned lack of production, Zimmerman ranks 26th in the league in barrel rate (min. 50 plate appearances) this season, as he's made a lot of hard contact this season.
