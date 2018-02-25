Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Scratched from Grapefruit League lineup
Nationals manager Dave Martinez indicated Zimmerman was held out of the team's Grapefruit League lineup Sunday against the Braves due to the first baseman experiencing stiffness during a morning workout, Jamal Collier of MLB.com reports. "No sense of pushing [Zimmerman] right now; it's February," Martinez said.
Matt Adams ended up filling in at first base for Zimmerman, who isn't believed to be dealing with any significant injury and should be cleared to rejoin the lineup within a few days. Staying healthy -- along with some adjustments in his approach at the plate -- was a major key in Zimmerman's resurgent 2017 campaign, so the Nationals are surely eager to give the 33-year-old as much maintenance time as he needs during the spring to enter Opening Day at optimal strength.
