Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Scratched with side stiffness

Zimmerman was scratched from Saturday's lineup due to side stiffness, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.

Manager Davey Martinez added that he wasn't sure if Zimmerman would be available off the bench, but that Matt Adams would move over to man first base and Rafael Bautista would get a start in center field in the Nationals' adjusted lineup. Consider Zimmerman day-to-day ahead of Sunday's series finale.

