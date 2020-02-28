Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Sees first spring action Thursday

Zimmerman got the start at first base Thursday and went 0-for-2 before exiting the game.

The brittle veteran was seeing his first action of the spring, and while he didn't collect any hits he was making good contact. Zimmerman will likely platoon at first base with Eric Thames this year, removing a lot of wear and tear from the 35-year-old. Zimmerman has played more than 115 games only once in the last six seasons, and even if he stays healthy his reduced role won't afford him much of a chance to top that figure in 2020.