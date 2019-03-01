Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Set to return Saturday
Zimmerman (illness) is expected to be in the starting lineup for Saturday's spring game against the Twins, Jamal Collier of MLB.com reports.
Zimmerman was scratched from his spring debut Wednesday and the team wanted to remain cautious, so they decided to give him a couple days to recover from the stomach illness. The veteran first baseman wanted to play Friday, but will instead have to wait another day to take the field.
