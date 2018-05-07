Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Should return Tuesday

Zimmerman stated his side is feeling "really good" and he's expected to take batting practice and ground balls prior to Monday's game against the Padres, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.

Although Zimmerman isn't in Monday's starting lineup, he'll likely play Tuesday if he responds well to batting practice and fielding drills. The 33-year-old first baseman has missed three straight games after suffering a side injury Friday against the Phillies, but he's nearing a return.