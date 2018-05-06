Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Sits again Sunday with side injury
Zimmerman (side) remains out of the lineup Sunday against the Phillies.
According to Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post, Zimmerman says that he first suffered the injury on a diving attempt Friday. He was then scratched from Saturday's lineup, but Zimmerman believes the injury is more of a bruise than anything muscle-related. He intends to be back in the starting lineup Monday in San Diego, and the team does not expect him to require a stint on the DL.
