Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Sits out Wednesday
Zimmerman is not in the lineup Wednesday in San Francisco.
Zimmerman had started nine games in a row but will step aside for Matt Adams on Wednesday. The 33-year-old is off to a slow start at the plate so far this season, hitting just .188/.261/.375 through 88 plate appearances, but indicators point to him turning things around. His .207 BABIP suggests that he's getting unlucky, and his hard-hit rate is up to a career-high 50.8 percent. Meanwhile, his 26.2 percent line drive rate is his highest since his 20-game debut back in 2005.
