Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Sitting out Friday

Zimmerman is out of Friday's lineup against the Mets, Dan Kolko of MASN Sports reports.

The Nationals flight home from Houston arrived early Friday morning, so Adam Lind will start at first while Zimmerman has the night to rest. Zimmerman, who's hitting just .219 for the month of August, should be back in action Saturday when Washington takes on Robert Gsellman and the Mets.

