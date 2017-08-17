Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Slugs 28th homer Wednesday
Zimmerman went 2-for-3 with a walk and a two-run home run in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Angels.
His first-inning shot off Ricky Nolasco proved to be the only runs the Nats could muster against Angels pitching on the afternoon. Zimmerman had a rough stretch to begin August, but over the last week's he caught fire again, slashing .423/.500/.962 with four homers and nine RBI.
