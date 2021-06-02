Zimmerman went 2-for-5 with a double and a two-run home run in Tuesday's 11-6 win over Atlanta.
The veteran slugger got the start at first base with southpaw Max Fried on the hill for the opposition, but Zimmerman's homer came against righty reliever Edgar Santana in the fourth inning. Zimmerman has been taking full advantage of his rare opportunities, going 9-for-18 over his last four starts dating back to May 18 with three doubles, two long balls and seven RBI, and on the season he's slashing .319/.347/.593 with six home runs and 17 RBI in only 95 plate appearances.
