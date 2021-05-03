Zimmerman went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run and two strikeouts in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Marlins.

Zimmerman had been out of the lineup for each of the last two games, but he propelled the Nationals to the win with his three-run blast in the bottom of the third inning Sunday. The 36-year-old now has a .943 OPS with four home runs and 10 RBI to begin the season.