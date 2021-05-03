Zimmerman went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run and two strikeouts in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Marlins.
Zimmerman had been out of the lineup for each of the last two games, but he propelled the Nationals to the win with his three-run blast in the bottom of the third inning Sunday. The 36-year-old now has a .943 OPS with four home runs and 10 RBI to begin the season.
More News
-
Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Three more knocks against Jays•
-
Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Launches third homer•
-
Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Blasts first home run•
-
Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Filling in for Josh Bell•
-
Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Not starting Game 2•
-
Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Begins season as cleanup hitter•