Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Spring debut coming Wednesday

Zimmerman is likely to make his Grapefruit League debut Wednesday versus the Astros, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

Manager Dave Martinez relayed earlier in camp that he expected Zimmerman to make his spring debut at some February, and that prediction will hold true unless poor weather conditions Wednesday in West Palm Beach end up nixing those plans. Zimmerman missed more than two months with an oblique injury in 2018 and battled some back stiffness late in the campaign, so the Nationals have deliberately delayed his spring debut to ensure he's in optimal shape for Opening Day. The 34-year-old is again poised to serve as the Nationals' everyday first baseman, though his advanced age could make him a candidate to receive more frequent rest days than he's seen in past years.