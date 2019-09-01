Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Starting in return from IL

Zimmerman (foot) was activated off the 10-day injured list Sunday and will start at first base and bat sixth against the Marlins.

Zimmerman completed an eight-game rehab stint earlier this week to clear the way for his return to the majors after missing the last six weeks due to plantar fasciitis. The 34-year-old has struggled with a .246/.311/.390 slash line in 33 games this season and seems likely to split time at first base with Matt Adams and Howie Kendrick.