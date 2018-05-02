Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Stationed on bench against Pirates
Zimmerman is not in the lineup versus Pittsburgh on Wednesday.
After starting the past five games, Zimmerman will take a seat on the bench in favor of Matt Adams at first base. Zimmerman has been hitting a tad better as of late but his slash line of .186/.245/.373 through 29 games this season leaves a bit to be desired out of the 34-year-old.
