Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Stationed on bench against Pirates

Zimmerman is not in the lineup versus Pittsburgh on Wednesday.

After starting the past five games, Zimmerman will take a seat on the bench in favor of Matt Adams at first base. Zimmerman has been hitting a tad better as of late but his slash line of .186/.245/.373 through 29 games this season leaves a bit to be desired out of the 34-year-old.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories