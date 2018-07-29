Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Stationed on bench Sunday

Zimmerman is not in the starting lineup Sunday against the Marlins.

Zimmerman will head to the bench for the third time in five games, once again giving way to Matt Adams at first base. Nothing out of the ordinary is happening here, as the Nationals have been conservative with Zimmerman's playing time since his return from an oblique injury July 20.

