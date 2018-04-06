Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Staying in cleanup spot

Zimmerman will remain in the fourth spot in the Nationals' batting order for now despite his slow start to the season, Adam Kilgore of The Washington Post reports. "His at-bats haven't been bad," manager Dave Martinez said after Zimmerman went 0-for-4 and left five men on base in Thursday's loss. "He's hit a couple balls hard over the past week. I like him hitting fourth."

Hitting behind Anthony Rendon and Bryce Harper is about as good as it gets when it comes to RBI opportunities, but Zimmerman hasn't been able to take advantage yet, going 3-for-22 with one homer and three RBI through his first seven games. His lack of action in the spring against big-league opposition may have left the first baseman a little behind his teammates when it comes to his timing at the plate, but if that's the issue, it should quickly resolve itself.