Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Still only hitting in cage
Zimmerman (back/oblique) has stopped taking batting practice with the team and is limited to hitting in a batting cage, although manager Dave Martinez refused to call this a setback for the first baseman, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports. "He's still doing his stuff. It's just a very slow, progressing process," Martinez said prior to Sunday's game. "He's still getting his work in."
The 33-year-old remains without a timetable for his return, and with Matt Adams, Mark Reynolds and now Daniel Murphy all available to handle first-base duties in his absence, the club clearly isn't going to rush Zimmerman back into action. Until he increases his activity level and draws closer to a rehab assignment, he can be safely left on the waiver wire in most fantasy formats.
More News
-
Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Traveling with Nationals•
-
Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Could begin rehab assignment next week•
-
Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Takes live batting practice•
-
Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Takes 50 swings•
-
Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Will require rehab stint•
-
Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Lands on disabled list•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Will Murphy and Mondesi finally deliver?
The prospect shine is off Tom Murphy and Aldaberto Mondesi, but they can still help your Fantasy...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
The Rockies play a full seven games at home this week, which could mean big things for the...
-
Fantasy baseball: Best, worst matchups
Chris Towers says you should target D.J. LeMahieu, fade Mike Moustakas
-
Week 13 two-start pitcher rankings
One pitcher in particular stands out on the waiver wire for Week 13 (June 18-24), and according...
-
Fantasy baseball: Merrifield climbing
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Fantasy baseball: All-in on Joe Panik
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start