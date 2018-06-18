Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Still only hitting in cage

Zimmerman (back/oblique) has stopped taking batting practice with the team and is limited to hitting in a batting cage, although manager Dave Martinez refused to call this a setback for the first baseman, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports. "He's still doing his stuff. It's just a very slow, progressing process," Martinez said prior to Sunday's game. "He's still getting his work in."

The 33-year-old remains without a timetable for his return, and with Matt Adams, Mark Reynolds and now Daniel Murphy all available to handle first-base duties in his absence, the club clearly isn't going to rush Zimmerman back into action. Until he increases his activity level and draws closer to a rehab assignment, he can be safely left on the waiver wire in most fantasy formats.