Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Still sitting out but still healthy
Zimmerman doesn't expect to play in Tuesday's game against the Twins but does expect to start on Opening Day, Jorge Castillo of The Washington Post reports.
Zimmerman has played a grand total of one Grapefruit League game this season but has not been battling injuries. The team simply wants to take things easy with the oft-injured veteran. He was considered likely to play Tuesday but remains out of the lineup. It's an odd situation and a potential red flag for someone with Zimmerman's injury history, but if the team is to be believed, there's absolutely nothing wrong with him. It remains to be seen whether he'll be rusty to start the year or if the minor-league at-bats he's received will be enough for him to start the season at full strength.
More News
-
Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Could play in exhibition Tuesday•
-
Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Will return to Grapefruit League this week•
-
Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Taking it easy this spring•
-
Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Back in action•
-
Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Scratched from Grapefruit League lineup•
-
Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Delivers offensive explosion Friday•
-
Under-the-radar developments
Headliners like Ronald Acuna and Scott Kingery aren't lost on anyone this time of year, but...
-
Fantasy Baseball Rankings: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Podcast: ADP risers, big news
We’re tracking the latest average draft position movement after a busy weekend of Fantasy Baseball...
-
Bold predictions, award picks
The Fantasy Baseball Today crew gives their picks for division winners, awards and their bold...
-
Deep sleepers from every team
Heath Cummings offers a deep sleeper for all 30 MLB teams.
-
Fantasy baseball: Avoid Taylor, Gray
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Chris Taylor, Sonny Gray will...