Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Still sitting out but still healthy

Zimmerman doesn't expect to play in Tuesday's game against the Twins but does expect to start on Opening Day, Jorge Castillo of The Washington Post reports.

Zimmerman has played a grand total of one Grapefruit League game this season but has not been battling injuries. The team simply wants to take things easy with the oft-injured veteran. He was considered likely to play Tuesday but remains out of the lineup. It's an odd situation and a potential red flag for someone with Zimmerman's injury history, but if the team is to be believed, there's absolutely nothing wrong with him. It remains to be seen whether he'll be rusty to start the year or if the minor-league at-bats he's received will be enough for him to start the season at full strength.