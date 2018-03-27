Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Still sitting out

Zimmerman doesn't expect to play in Tuesday's game against the Twins but does expect to start on Opening Day, Jorge Castillo of The Washington Post reports.

Zimmerman has played a grand total of one Grapefruit League game this season but has apparently not been battling injuries. The team is saying it simply wants to take things easy with the oft-injured veteran. If the Nationals are to be believed, there's absolutely nothing wrong with him. It remains to be seen whether he'll be rusty to start the year or if the minor-league at-bats he's received will be enough to lock him in for the start of the season.