Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Swats first homer

Zimmerman went 1-for-3 with two walks and a two-run home run in Wednesday's win over the Phillies.

He took Aaron Nola deep in the first inning for his first blast of the season. Zimmerman is just 4-for-18 to begin the season, but his spot in the heart of the Nats' batting order has been paying off -- he has five RBI in five games.

More News
Our Latest Stories