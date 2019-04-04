Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Swats first homer
Zimmerman went 1-for-3 with two walks and a two-run home run in Wednesday's win over the Phillies.
He took Aaron Nola deep in the first inning for his first blast of the season. Zimmerman is just 4-for-18 to begin the season, but his spot in the heart of the Nats' batting order has been paying off -- he has five RBI in five games.
More News
-
Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Resting Tuesday•
-
Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Homers to opposite field•
-
Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Pops first spring homer•
-
Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Hitless in spring debut•
-
Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Making spring debut•
-
Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Set to return Saturday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Boyd's historic start
Chris Towers breaks down the top waiver wire adds for Thursday and Wednesday's winners and...
-
Bullpen Report: Parker, Swarzak
Is Josh Hader the closer now for the Mariners? What about Blake Parker for the Twins? How long...
-
When to drop a slow starter
The players you loved on Draft Day aren't playing well or often enough, and meanwhile new options...
-
Looking for Trea Turner replacements?
Trea Turner has a broken finger and will miss a few weeks. Scott White says it's no reason...
-
Winners/losers, waiver wire adds
Heath Cummings discusses Tuesday's winners and losers as well as the top waiver wire adds.
-
FBT Podcast: Sorting out mixed aces
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news, injuries, Chris Sale worries and bouce-back...