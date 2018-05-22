Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Takes 50 swings

Zimmerman (back) took 50 swings Monday, Jorge Castillo of The Washington Post reports.

Zimmerman is already eligible to return from the disabled list, but he's just now able to swing and will need a rehab stint, so his return does not appear to be imminent. Mark Reynolds and Matt Adams have been effective fill-ins at first base in his absence.

More News
Our Latest Stories