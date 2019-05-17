Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Takes BP on field

Zimmerman (foot) was spotted taking batting practice on the field Friday, Byron Kerr of MASN Sports reports.

As promised, Zimmerman has resumed baseball activities this week. He's been on the injured list since the end of April due to plantar fasciitis but continues to trend in the right direction. Zimmerman's next step should be to face live pitching.

