Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Takes BP on field
Zimmerman (foot) was spotted taking batting practice on the field Friday, Byron Kerr of MASN Sports reports.
As promised, Zimmerman has resumed baseball activities this week. He's been on the injured list since the end of April due to plantar fasciitis but continues to trend in the right direction. Zimmerman's next step should be to face live pitching.
More News
-
Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Resuming baseball activities soon•
-
Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Remaining in Washington for rehab•
-
Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Foot injury isn't new•
-
Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Placed on injured list•
-
Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Day off Sunday•
-
Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Back in action•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
FBT Podcast: Buying the breakouts?
Ready to get dialed into Week 9? We are. We also talk about breakouts we are buying into, rankings...
-
Week 9: Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 9 Preview: Two-start pitchers
The waiver wire options for Week 9 are pretty boring, but Scott White says boring might make...
-
Week 9 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The recent prospect call-ups aren't just exciting pickups. Most are advisable starters for...
-
Waivers: Riley, Calhoun state case
If you haven't made a point to add Austin Riley or Willie Calhoun yet, you may be running out...
-
Prospects: Gallen making his pitch
Our Scott White tries to pinpoint the next big call-up, turning his attention to a surprising...