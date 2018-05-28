Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Takes live batting practice
Zimmerman (back) took live batting practice with the Nationals on Monday, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.
He took 50 swings a week ago, and has progressed to hitting the baseball on the field. It has already been announced that Zimmerman will require a rehab stint, and he could embark on that in the coming days. Mark Reynolds and Matt Adams have filled in admirably at first base while Zimmerman has been out.
