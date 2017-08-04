Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Takes seat Friday

Zimmerman is not in the lineup Friday against the Cubs, Jorge Castillo of The Washington Post reports.

It doesn't appear to be anything more than continued physical maintenance of the bounce-back masher. The Nationals will rest Zimmerman at least once per week, and this day game is the latest opportunity. Adam Lind will take his spot at first base. Expect Zimmerman to return to the card Saturday.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast