Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Takes seat Friday
Zimmerman is not in the lineup Friday against the Cubs, Jorge Castillo of The Washington Post reports.
It doesn't appear to be anything more than continued physical maintenance of the bounce-back masher. The Nationals will rest Zimmerman at least once per week, and this day game is the latest opportunity. Adam Lind will take his spot at first base. Expect Zimmerman to return to the card Saturday.
