Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Takes seat Thursday
Zimmerman is out of the lineup Thursday against the Diamondbacks, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.
Zimmerman will head to the bench for Thursday's series opener despite reaching base five times over his past two starts. In his stead, the hot-hitting Matt Adams will start at first base and bat cleanup.
