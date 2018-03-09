Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Taking it easy this spring

Zimmerman hasn't played in a Grapefruit League game since last Friday as the Nationals keep a very close eye on his workload, Jamal Collier of MLB.com reports.

The 33-year-old hasn't been dealing with any injuries this spring and has taken part in daily workouts, but after playing in 144 games last season -- his most since 2013 -- the Nats don't want to take any chances. Zimmerman will likely have his workload monitored during the regular season as well, ceding starts to Matt Adams whenever the coaching staff feels he needs a breather, but if he can avoid any lengthy DL stints the veteran first baseman should be in for another productive campaign.