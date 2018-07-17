Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Tallies two hits in rehab game

Zimmerman (oblique) went 2-for-2 with a double, a walk and three runs for High-A Potomac in his first rehab game Monday.

Appearing in his first game at any level since May 9, Zimmerman looked comfortable at the dish, reaching base in all three of his plate appearances. The 33-year-old drew the start at first base and was charged with a fielding error in his five innings before checking out of the contest. Zimmerman will likely need to play at least one full game in the minors before being activated from the 60-day disabled list. If all goes well in his rehab the next few days, Zimmerman could rejoin the Nationals ahead of Friday's series opener against the Braves.